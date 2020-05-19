Carol Kirkwood has thanked police, ambulance and hospital staff who helped her after she was knocked off her bike by a car.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on her return to work, the weather presenter said that it was a “pure accident” but the incident had left her with a “nasty injury” on her knee.

She added: “I was out on my bike and got knocked off it by a car that drove into me.

Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured. Biggest thanks ever to the Police (Chris and Faye), the Ambulance Crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to Hospital. And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital ♥️ — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) May 19, 2020

“It was a pure accident of course but this is a great opportunity to say thank you to the three cyclists that helped me immediately after the incident.”

She also thanked police officers Chris and Faye, ambulance crew Miranda and Stewart and also the “genius” doctor Peter Foskett-Tharby, who treated her at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

The Scottish forecaster added: “I still have a nasty injury on my knee but I’m here and it is great to be here and I’m so grateful for that.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker tweeted to say that there is “a lot of love for Carol Kirkwood this morning”.

He added: “She is OK, a little battered and bruised after her bike accident, but it’s wonderful to have her back.

“Long may she reign.”

There is a lot of love for @carolkirkwood this morning. She is ok, a little battered and bruised after her bike accident, but it’s wonderful to have her back. Long may she reign 🙌🏻 #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/9zdOeYnZY0 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 19, 2020

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins sent Kirkwood a “Get well soon” message on social media.

She wrote: “So sorry to hear that Carol, poor you!

“Get well soon. Sending love.”

(Ian West/PA)

Kirkwood is a regular presenter on the programme and also featured in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.