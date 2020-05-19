A nurse who had worked at the same hospital for more than four decades has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Liz Spooner, 62, had been based mainly in the coronary care unit at Singleton Hospital in Swansea, South Wales.

On Tuesday her death was said to have left a “massive hole” at the hospital, where she had been a registered nurse for 41 years.

Jan Worthing, the hospital’s director, said in a tribute: “Liz has always given her all, delivering an excellent standard of care.

“She was well known throughout Singleton as a fantastic, caring colleague with a dry sense of humour.

“Liz will be sorely missed by us all and her death leaves a massive hole in the Singleton Hospital family.

“Our thoughts are with Liz’s daughter Zoe and her family.”