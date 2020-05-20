Princess Elisabeth, the next in line to the Belgian throne, is signing up to do a year in military school to help her prepare for royal duties.

The palace announced that the princess, 18, will enter the Royal Military School in central Brussels for a one-year course in social and military sciences.

Her father, King Philippe, also attended the school.

Princess Elisabeth and Prince Gabriel watch the Belgian National Day parade (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

“She joins a long tradition within the royal family,” the statement said.

She is set to graduate from the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales at the end of the month.