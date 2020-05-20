Customers could be stopped from drinking at the bar at pubs as part of new proposals aimed at helping hospitality firms reopen on July 4.

Restrictions on the number of children in outdoor playing areas and patrols of smoking areas have also been put forward among potential measures touted to help sites meet coronavirus guidelines.

Trade group UKHospitality (UKH) has put forward the initial proposals, alongside other industry leaders, in a document submitted to ministers.

Earlier this month, Boris Johnson said that some hospitality firms could be able to reopen from July 4 at the earliest in the Government’s third phase of the lockdown.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels have remained closed since shutting their doors in March, with vast numbers of staff supported by the Government’s furlough scheme.

In the guidance, hospitality businesses clarified that they “do not wish to move ahead with reopening before the time is right” and support a phased reopening approach.

The proposals for restaurants suggest that condiments would not be left on tables, with individually wrapped sauces and condiments handed out by staff on request.

Restaurants would also need to bring cutlery with customers’ food, rather than leave them on tables or allow customers to help themselves.

Tables would also be spaced in the restaurant to meet social distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, the guidance suggests that “restrictions on customers remaining at the bar after ordering and getting their drink” should be considered.

It also proposed that customers are “discouraged” from returning empty glasses, customers are told to keep a safe distance away from bar staff and they will have to form a socially-distanced queue for orders.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive officer of UKH, said: “UKH is working hard with our members and alongside other industry bodies to develop practical and effective guidelines to enable businesses to begin to reopen safely when the time is right.

“These are draft guidelines that have been shared with governments in England, Scotland and Wales, to help inform their thinking around reopening.

“We hope that the guidelines will help businesses draw up their own plans based on their premises, ensuring that safety is at the forefront of operations when the right time comes to reopen.”