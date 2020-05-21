Police have released a CCTV image of a 16-year-old girl, who has been missing since VE Day, shopping on the evening before she disappeared.

A man and a woman, both 29, were arrested on Friday on suspicion of the kidnap of the teenager, who has been identified by police only by her first name, Louise.

They were released on bail on Sunday.

Louise was last seen at midday on May 8, in Somborne Drive, Havant, Hampshire.

CCTV showing Louise shopping on the night before she disappeared (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Police and Hampshire Search and Rescue have been carrying out “extensive” searches in the Havant Thicket and Staunton Country Park, including a lake in the park.

Now a CCTV image of Louise has been released showing her in a Tesco Metro store, in Greywell Road, shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday, May 7, in a bid to jog people’s memories.

Chief Inspector Alex Reading, of Hampshire Police, asked people in the area to save any dashcam and CCTV footage from May 7 and 8 for officers to review.

He added: “I would once again like to take this opportunity to appeal directly to Louise to make contact with us.

A teenager only identified by police by her first name of Louise, who has been missing for a week (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

“Louise, please call us and let us know you are OK. We just want to know that you are safe.

“If you feel you cannot call us, then please call a friend or a loved one – we need to know that you are OK.”

Louise is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with straight, black, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and white striped t-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood, as she was wearing in a photograph released by police.