The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Scotland has risen to 2,261, according to the latest figures.

It marks an increase of 16 on the previous day when the figure was 2,245.

The Health Protection Scotland statistics also indicate 15,041 people have now tested positive for the virus north of the border, up by 72 from 14,969 on Friday.

As of 2pm today 99,932 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus 84,891 confirmed negative15,041 positive 2,261 patients who tested positive have sadly died. Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/d77sH5Dijs — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 23, 2020

As of Friday night there were 841 cases in hospital with 36 of those in intensive care along with another 14 with suspected Covid-19.

In comparison, at the First Minister’s briefing on Friday, there were a total of 1,257 patients in hospital with coronavirus – 874 of them have been confirmed as having the virus and 383 suspected.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde continues to be the health board with the most confirmed cases (3,865) and had 379 people in hospital as of midnight.

There have been 2,649 cases in Lothian, with 162 in hospital, and 1,645 cases in Tayside where there are just 13 people in hospital.

On May 22 there were 484 adult care homes with a current case of suspected Covid-19, nearly half of the country’s total (45%).

The number of cumulative cases of suspected coronavirus in care homes is 5,593 – up 61 from Friday.