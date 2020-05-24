Responses to the allegations that Boris Johnson’s closest aide breached lockdown restrictions to travel 260 miles to visit his parents dominates Sunday’s papers.

The Prime Minister has refused to throw Dominic Cummings “to the dogs”, reports The Sunday Times, while The Sunday Telegaph and The Observer say Mr Cummings faces “fresh” claims of breaching lockdown.

Cabinet ministers are circling the wagons to protect Dominic Cummings as claims emerge he broke lockdown not once but three times.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph : 'Cummings faces fresh claims that he broke lockdown as row engulfs No 10'

The Sunday Mirror leads on Mr Cummings’s alleged breaches, saying there are “calls for aide to be sacked”.

Sunday People wonders whether it is “Cummings or goings?” when it comes to the aide’s future on Downing Street.

“It’s not like he was visiting a lover”, The Mail on Sunday cites as the PM’s defence of Mr Cummings.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Boris: It's not like he was visiting a lover

The focus on Downing Street shifts in the Sunday Express, which reports the PM has “unveiled a series of crucial moves” to start restoring some normality to the UK.

And a Premier League footballer “has been accused of taking part in a gang rape” at a party held during lockdown, according to the Daily Star Sunday.