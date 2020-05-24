A man has died following a shooting at a house in North Ayrshire.

Police Scotland said a search is ongoing in Ardrossan for the suspect.

The force said a gunman went into a house in the town’s Nithsdale Road at around 4.50pm.

Two people were inside the house when he fired the gun and one, a 42-year-old man, died shortly after from serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 4.50pm on Sunday, 24 May, 2020 a 42-year-old man and 46-year-old woman were within a house in Nithsdale Road, Ardrossan when a man entered the house and discharged what is believed to be a firearm before leaving the house.

“The 42-year-old man was then found with serious injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and we are currently searching the surrounding area for the suspect and viewing CCTV in the area.”