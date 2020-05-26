The number of deaths involving coronavirus in the UK reached its lowest weekly level for six weeks in May, new figures show.

There were 4,210 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending May 15, according to the most recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the lowest weekly total since the week ending April 3, when 3,801 Covid-19-related deaths were registered.

The percentage of deaths involving Covid-19 and the total number of excess deaths compared with the five-year average continued to decrease.

Our weekly deaths data for England show of all deaths occurring up to 15 May (registered up to 23 May), 40,096 involved #COVID19 For the same period ▪️ @DHSCgovuk reported 30,753 #COVID19 deaths ▪️ @NHSEngland reported 24,787 hospital deaths ➡️ https://t.co/SmL1cTkl8x pic.twitter.com/7Gb826zQBO — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 26, 2020

But the total number of deaths from all causes rose by 1,916 to 14,573 – with an increase being registered after a dip during the early May bank holiday.

The ONS said trends over these two weeks “should therefore be interpreted with caution”.

For the first time, deaths in care homes accounted for more than half of the total number of deaths with Covid-19.

On May 9 there were 214 deaths in care homes – 51% of the total, while 191 (46%) took place in hospitals.

The figures bring the total number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK to more than 47,000.

They show that 42,173 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in England and Wales up to May 15 (and had been registered up to May 23).

The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland, published last week, showed 3,546 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 17.

And the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, also published last week, showed 664 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Northern Ireland up to May 20.

Together, these figures mean that so far 46,383 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

A further 964 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 16 and May 24, according to figures published on Monday by NHS England – which, together with the total figure of 46,383 registered deaths, indicates the overall death toll for the UK is now just over 47,300.

Of deaths involving #COVID19 registered up to Week 20, 26,817 deaths (65.1%) occurred in hospital with the remainder mainly occurring in care homes (11,650), private homes (1,876) and hospices (524) https://t.co/bYgfI8bQkQ pic.twitter.com/3SGhnw354N — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 26, 2020

The number of excess deaths in the UK since the coronavirus outbreak began is nearly 60,000.

Tuesday’s ONS figures show 53,960 excess deaths in England and Wales between March 21 and May 15 2020.

The National Records of Scotland found there were 4,434 excess deaths in Scotland between March 23 and May 17, while the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency put the figure for Northern Ireland at 834 excess deaths between March 21 and May 15.

Together, this means the total number of excess deaths in the UK across this period now stands at 59,228.

All figures are based on death registrations.