Iran’s newly-elected parliament has convened, dominated by conservative politicians and under strict social distancing regulations, as the country struggles to curb the spread of Covid-19 that has hit the nation hard.

Iranian state TV said all 268 politicians who were in attendance had tested negative for the virus.

The politicians were sworn in after many of them arrived for the opening ceremony wearing face masks and observing social distancing regulations.

Temperatures were taken before they entered the parliament building.

Iran is grappling with the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 7,500 fatalities out of over 141,500 confirmed cases.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the inauguration of the new parliament, as a screen shows portraits of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, centre, and Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a US drone attack (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Turkey has the region’s largest outbreak, with 158,700 confirmed cases and more than 4,390 deaths.

The Iranian parliamentary election in February saw a turnout of 42.57%, the lowest since 1979 Islamic Revolution and a sign of widespread dissatisfaction and the state of the economy amid intense pressure from the United States after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of Iran’s nuclear with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

At Wednesday’s opening session, Iranian politicians chose a temporary speaker, based on age seniority, and listened to a message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, read by an aide.

President Hassan Rouhani addressed the politicians, urging them to cooperate with his administration so that together Iranians can better “confront sanctions and the disease” in this “very difficult year”.

The politicians were to elect a permanent parliament speaker on Thursday, for a one-year term.

Because of the pandemic, a traditional visit by the newly elected politicians to the shrine of the founder of Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, was postponed.

After keeping its many shrines across the country, which are typically frequented by scores of visitors, open in the beginning of the outbreak, Iran later imposed lockdown measures, barring visitors from going inside the shrines.

A group of cleric lawmakers speak prior to the start of the ceremony (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iran’s newly elected house is dominated by 220 conservative politicians, including more than 50 who are close allies of former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

There are 38 independent politicians and 18 pro-reform and moderates, down from 136 in the previous parliament.

In the vote in February, 278 parliament seats of the total of 290 seats were decided.

Two elected politicians later died, including one from Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Eight newly elected politicians were absent from Wednesday’s session; no explanation was given.

The remaining 14 seats are to be decided in a by-election in 2021.

A politician adjusts her veil as she talks with a colleague (Vahid Salemi/AP)

More than 160 of the current politicians have had no previous parliamentary experience.

There are 16 women politicians, one less than in the previous house.

Iran’s parliament does not have the power to dictate major policies, but it does debate the annual budget and the possible impeachment of ministers.

Power in Iran ultimately rests with Mr Khamenei, who has final say on all key matters.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.