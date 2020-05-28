There are two distinct divisions in the nation’s front pages on Thursday, with several continuing the pressure over the Cummings affair, and others turning their focus elsewhere.

Some papers have turned their main focus away from the Cummings controversy on their front pages, concentrating instead on the new test and trace scheme, which the Daily Mail hails as “a revolution”.

The Daily Express calls it the “key to our freedom”.

And The Daily Telegraph and The Times have reported the public has been told of their civic duty to adhere to the scheme.

Tomorrow's Telegraph front page: "Public told they have 'duty' to test and trace"

The Times 28/05/20 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on their way to the launch pad before America's first crewed mission since 2011 was postponed due to bad weather over the launch site in Florida.

However, the Daily Mirror turns this civic duty advice back onto those giving it, asking why Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings haven’t done their duty in the matter of the controversial aide’s apparent flouting of lockdown laws.

The i leads on Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt saying the Cummings saga has “undermined key public health measures”.

The Guardian reports pressure on the PM over Mr Cummings is continuing to grow withing his own party.

Guardian front page, Thursday 28 May 2020: Tories defy PM to pile pressure on Cummings

And Metro tackles the Cummings saga by reporting on the “true Brits” who properly observed lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on Mr Johnson “brushing aside” demands for an inquiry into Mr Cummings.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 28 May

The Independent asks whether the test and trace scheme will work.

The Sun drops the Cummings affair on its front page, instead looking ahead to the reopening of Britain’s pubs.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Thirsty Brits could be back boozing in pubs next month, Boris Johnson has revealed'

And the Daily Star leads with a ghost story concerning Coronation Street.