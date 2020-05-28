Firefighters have rescued three people from a blaze at a block of flats in east London.

Fire crews were called around 3.30am after the blaze broke out in the roof of a block of flats in Hadleigh Close, Bethnal Green, with 10 engines and some 80 firefighters attending.

Ten fire engines & around 80 firefighters are tackling a fire in the roof of a block of flats on Hadleigh Close in #BethnalGreen 📸 @Riussi pic.twitter.com/JW7e4X5Xmb — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 28, 2020

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a statement two people had been rescued from a fourth floor flat via a 13.5 metre ladder, while another person was rescued from the fourth floor via an internal staircase.

The #BethnalGreen fire is under control. At this stage we have no reports of any injuries https://t.co/NFvp9MjGLe 📸 @Riussi pic.twitter.com/jJqtsYM8tq — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 28, 2020

The LFB said soon before 6.00am that the fire had been brought under control.

There were no reports of any injuries, though the building has suffered extensive damage to its roof.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.