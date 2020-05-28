Small social gatherings will be permitted from Monday after Boris Johnson announced the Government’s five tests for easing lockdown measures in England had been met.

The Prime Minister said groups of up to six people from outside one household can meet in private gardens, “provided those from different households continue strictly to stick to social-distancing rules” by staying two metres apart.

The move will be a welcome boost for families and friendship groups, who until now have only been able to meet with one other person outside their household, in public spaces such as parks, while obeying social-distancing rules.

Social distancing (Liam McBurney/PA)

The PM said: “I know the toll the lockdown has taken on families and friends who have been unable to see each other.

“We will now allow people to meet in gardens and other outdoor spaces.

“These changes that friends and families can now meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents at once, or both grandparents at once, and I know for many people this will be a long-awaited joyful moment.

“But I must stress, that to control the virus, everyone must stay alert, act responsibly, strictly observe social distancing rules and stay two metres apart from those you do not live with.”

Mr Johnson also urged people to avoid “seeing too many people from too many households” in quick succession, but said further guidance would follow.

He also said those who were shielding for health reasons should continue to do so.