Self-employed workers will be eligible for a second and final coronavirus grant, the Chancellor announced, as he confirmed that employers must start paying towards the wages of furloughed staff from August.

Rishi Sunak said the schemes had been a “lifeline” for millions of people and businesses, but that as the country comes through the “other side” of the Covid-19 crisis, it was time to adjust them to “ensure those who are able to work can do so”.

He has extended the self-employment income support scheme – which has so far seen 2.3 million claims worth £6.8 billion – enabling freelancers to access grants of up to £6,570 from August. Individuals could claim up to £7,500 under the first grant, which launched earlier this month.

And the Chancellor said that businesses will have to start paying National Insurance and tax contributions for staff in August, ramping up to 10% of furloughed wages in September and 20% in October.

Employees on furlough will keep getting 80% of their wages up to £2,500 a month.

Mr Sunak also revealed that workers can return part-time without losing any furlough payments from July – a month earlier than previously planned, following lobbying from businesses.

But businesses must start bearing the costs, and from August all companies using the furlough scheme must start paying National Insurance and employer pension contributions.

Mr Sunak said: “Our top priority has always been to support people, protect jobs and businesses through this crisis. The furlough and self-employment schemes have been a lifeline for millions of people and businesses.

“We stood behind Britain’s businesses and workers as we came into this crisis, and we stand behind them as we come through the other side.

“Now, as we begin to re-open our country and kick-start our economy, these schemes will adjust to ensure those who are able to work can do so, while remaining amongst the most generous in the world.”

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds welcomed the extension, but said it was “concerning that there is no commitment within these plans for support to only be scaled back in step with the removal of lockdown”.

Mr Sunak made the announcement after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a gradual easing of the lockdown in England, with friends and families able to meet in parks and gardens in socially-distanced groups of six from Monday.

Downing Street warned the public that the meet-ups remain prohibited until after the weekend, with Britain set for hot and sunny weather over Saturday and Sunday.

The Lake District National Park Authority has urged people to “show care and consideration for everyone who lives and works” in the area, while Dorset Police has told people to “go home or elsewhere” if an area looks too busy.

Elsewhere:

– The total number of UK deaths involving Covid-19 has now passed 48,000.

– British Transport Police said that no further action is being taken by the force over the death from coronavirus of railway worker Belly Mujinga.

– Professor John Edmunds, who attends meetings of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), warned that ministers are “taking some risk” by relaxing lockdown measures while the number of new cases each day remains “relatively high”.

– Scientists advising the Government suggested only around half of people with coronavirus symptoms self-isolate for a week, raising concerns over the ability to prevent future outbreaks.

– Nearly 17,000 fines for alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules have been issued by police in England and Wales, according to figures from the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Labour’s Ms Dodds said it was welcome that the Government has “heeded Labour’s calls for a more gradual introduction of the employer contribution to furlough, the introduction of flexibility within furlough to allow part-time working, and the extension of the self-employed scheme”.

She added: “However, it is concerning that there is no commitment within these plans for support to only be scaled back in step with the removal of lockdown. Nor is there any analysis of the impact on unemployment of a ‘one size fits all’ approach being adopted across all sectors.

“The Chancellor must publish the evidence behind these decisions to provide reassurance that his proposals won’t cause an additional spike in unemployment, and an even more difficult economic recovery from this crisis.”

Elsewhere, Downing Street said the Joint Biosecurity Centre which manages the coronavirus alert level is still not fully operational.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s carrying out some of its functions already, including giving support to the chief medical officers. It will be fully operational in the coming weeks.”

The alert level is currently coming down from four to three, he said.