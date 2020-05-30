A man is due in court charged with murder after the death of an autistic man gunned down on his doorstep in a suspected case of mistaken identity

Chad Gordon, 27, was shot in the head at close range after answering his door in Haringey, north London last week.

Clive Spencer, 23, of Ermine Road, in north London, was charged on Friday with murder and assisting an offender.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination into Mr Gordon’s killing gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Speaking after his death Mr Gordon’s mother, Anne Marie Wilson, said the family had been left “devastated”, and added: “Chad wouldn’t hurt a fly, he was so gentle and caring.”

British rapper Chip also paid tribute to Mr Gordon in an Instagram post, in which he sent his “deepest condolences” to his family.

“He was disabled and autistic so would not speak much at all,” he wrote.

“Just wanted to put my public condolences out for Neighbour Hood Chad and his family.”

Armed officers went to the scene at Wiltshire Gardens in north London after police were called to reports that shots had been fired just after 8.20pm on Monday May 18.

Mr Gordon was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an appeal for information shortly after Mr Gordon’s death, Scotland Yard’s Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge said there was no reason anyone would want to hurt him.

“Chad was gunned down in his own home for no more reason that he opened his door,” he said.

“How can his family ever come to terms with such a wicked and senseless act?”