Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must wait longer to find out whether she can return to the UK after being imprisoned in Iran, her husband has said.

The British-Iranian mother of one was hoping to be told on Saturday morning if a decision had been made on granting her clemency, with it having been already postponed on Wednesday.

However, when the 41-year-old contacted authorities, she was told to get back in touch next week.

Richard Ratcliffe told Sky News on Saturday morning: “Nazanin telephoned the prosecutor’s office and no news, got told to call back again next week.

“Clearly there’s no decision so we’ll be back in touch again next week with the prosecutor’s office to see if there’s any news.”

Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe stands next to her father Richard Ratcliffe outside Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Ratcliffe added: “She’s obviously a bit deflated, it was a fairly flat call I had with her this morning.

“It’s been a few of these moments where we were hoping it would happen.”

However, he said that the family “remain hopeful and waiting” and explained: “To take a step back, what she’s been told is that she is put off prison on furlough, until such time when a decision on clemency is made.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Tehran since 2016, after being arrested at Imam Khomeini Airport while taking her young daughter Gabriella to see her parents.

She was sentenced to five years in prison, accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, which she vehemently denies.

She was later afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which argues that she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.