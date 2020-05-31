A variety of stories on the continuing outbreak of Covid-19 feature on the front of the papers on Sunday, while discussion about Brexit also makes an appearance.

The Sunday Times leads with an interview with the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier in which he accuses the UK of taking “a step back – two steps back, three steps back – from the original commitment”.

In The Sunday Times tomorrow: Keep promises or face no deal, Barnier tells PM. And: Doubts over new A-level grading #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ebcWrtIw5I — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) May 30, 2020

Coronavirus leads The Sunday Telegraph, with papers from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies suggesting health systems could only handle contact tracing for five cases a week in February.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Officials 'could only cope with 5 Covid cases a week'”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/C8ChFJZhev — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 30, 2020

The Observer continues with coverage of the Dominic Cummings saga, reporting on a letter sent by 26 senior UK academics and health administrators to Downing Street.

While The Independent leads on fears over the easing of lockdown restrictions.

INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY: ‘Dangerous moment’ as lockdown warnings grow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oEjMv21OFe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 30, 2020

The Sunday Mirror has a different take on Monday’s reducing of lockdown rules, with musician Bez saying he cannot wait for a “Happy Monday”.

While the Sunday Express says millions will get a “taste of freedom” from tomorrow.

The Sunday People carries the headline “test and trace is national disgrace”, as doctors warn of a second wave of infection if the system is not fixed.

PEOPLE: Test and trace is national disgrace #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/f6ecv1Wi41 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 30, 2020

The Mail on Sunday reports Dominic Cummings has been told he is on his “last chance”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: You couldn’t make it up #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rQz5w3oKCD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 30, 2020

And the Daily Star Sunday reports notorious British criminal Charles Bronson wants to have his brain pickled when he dies.