On Monday, some coronavirus lockdown rules will change in England as the country tries to return to normal.

Rules will be different in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but here is what the changes will mean for people living in England, and separate questions dealing with the devolved administrations.

– Can I meet more people?

From June 1 you will be able to meet up to six people from separate households, in outside spaces.

This means that you can meet limited numbers of family and friends in gardens and parks, but you must continue to follow social distancing rules.

You can play sports with the people that you meet, but only if it is possible to keep a two-metre space between you, such as tennis or football.

– Will my children go to school?



Primary schools can begin to open for pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 from Monday.

Vulnerable children and children of key workers can still go to class, and teaching can start for older pupils in Year 10 and Year 12 in two weeks time, Monday June 15.

Social distancing measures at school (Jacob King/PA)

– Will any more shops be open?

Most non-essential shops will remain closed on Monday, but car showrooms and outdoor markets will be allowed to reopen.

Other non-essential shops can start to trade again from June 15.

– Can I go on a day out?



Day trips to outdoor spaces are allowed as long as you do not stay the night. While on a trip people have to maintain social distancing and hotels are still closed.

People fill the beach at Durdle Door, near Lulworth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

– Will there still be punishments for breaking the rules?

Yes, and fines for rulebreakers have been increased.

Penalties for a first offence are now set at £100 (reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks) and double for every subsequent rule breach, up to £3,200.

– If I am shielding can I leave the house?

From Monday, the two million people who have been shielding in England can now leave the house to spend time with people outdoors.

Those considered extremely vulnerable will be able to go outside with members of their household, while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.

And those who live alone can meet outside with one other person from another household, also adhering to social distancing guidelines.



– What are the rules in Wales?



From Monday people from two households in Wales will be able to meet outdoors, as long as they do not travel more than five miles and observe social distancing.

People who have been shielding will also be able to exercise outdoors and meet people from another household, but must not go into another house or share food.

Greenkeeper Simon Connah crosses the Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course at St Andrews, in Fife ( Andrew Milligan/PA)

– What are the rules in Scotland?

Since Friday, people north of the border have been allowed to meet in groups of eight, outdoors in parks or gardens, but these gatherings can only include members of two separate households.

There have been no changes to rules for people who are shielding.



– What are the rules in Northern Ireland?

Some rules will be relaxed in Northern Ireland on June 8.

In a week, some more shops such as car showrooms can open, and outdoor weddings will be able to take place, but limited to fewer than ten people.

Pets can also go to grooming parlours, and outdoor sport facilities will be allowed to open.