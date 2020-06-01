Some of the most beloved museums in the world reopened to the public in the Netherlands, with Rembrandt’s The Night Watch and Van Gogh’s Sunflowers back on show.

And out of gratitude, visitors to the Van Gogh museum even received a real sunflower upon their departure.

At the Mauritshuis in The Hague, the gaze of Vermeer’s Girl With The Pearl was also enticing visitors to come back.

⁣Welcome back! We’re open again. 🗝️ A big thank you to all our colleagues, partners, sponsors, benefactors, friends and of course our guests. 🎉🤗⠀⠀ℹ️ https://t.co/UfEE1MRlL3 pic.twitter.com/4ewmBAvAEo — Rijksmuseum (@rijksmuseum) June 1, 2020

All such treasures had been hidden from the public for over two months as the nations was forced into lockdown measures for Covid-19.

At the most famous institution, the Rijksmuseum, visitors even got to hear that the blockbuster show “aravaggio-Bernini. Baroque in Rome” was being extended until September.

A limited amount of visitors admire Rembrandt’s Night Watch (Peter Dejong/AP)

Museums all over the world have been struggling to get through the pandemic crisis and Unesco has said that one in eight might have to close their doors for good.

Some of the major institutions in Europe have been losing over two million euros (2.2 million US dollars) a month.