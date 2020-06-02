A “time capsule” of photographs has been created showing life in lockdown.

Images of clapping for carers, rainbows, empty streets, social distancing, home haircuts and the natural world were among the pictures submitted after the public were asked to capture a moment in time to be saved in the Historic England Archive.

The Picturing Lockdown Collection, which can be accessed free online, consists of 100 public submissions, 50 commissioned works by 10 contemporary artists, and the remainder from Historic England’s photographers.

Here are some of the images:

Clap For NHS, London, by Shuvaseesh Das (Shuvaseesh Das/Historic England/PA)
Washing the Shopping by Steven Murray from Chesterfield (Steven Murray/Historic England/PA)
Children taking part in the Joe Wicks PE sessions in the living room of their home in Beckenham, south London (Francesca Brecciaroli/Historic England/PA)
Threadneedle Street, City of London by artist Polly Braden (Polly Braden/Historic England/PA)
Social distancing, Vauxhall car factory, Wirral by Colin McPherson (Colin McPherson/Historic England/PA)
Banging pots for the NHS by Danny Burrows from Deal, Kent (Danny Burrows/Historic England/PA)
A Leeds train station cleaner by Samantha Toolsie (Samantha Toolsie/Historic England/PA)
After a Night Shift, a self-portrait by commissioned artist Tristan Poyser (Tristan Poyser/Historic England/PA)
Ann and Alun Ball at home in Fulwood, Sheffield, by Historic England photographer Alun Bull (Alun Bull/Historic England/PA)
Upside down world taken by Michaela Strivens in Wallington, south London (Michaela Strivens/Historic England/PA)
Transparency taken by commissioned artist Malaika Kegode in Bristol (Malaika Kegode/Historic England/PA)
Stay home, taken by John Lee in Bristol (John Lee/Historic England/PA)
Garden Gym, Yorkshire by commissioned artist Coralie Datta (Coralie Datta/Historic England/PA)
Masako sewing masks, taken by Peter Crush in Reading, Berkshire (Peter Crush/Historic England/PA)
Juliette, Juliette (sounds of the street), taken by commissioned artist Bella Milroy in Chesterfield, Derbyshire (Bella Milroy/Historic England/PA)
First Day of the Holidays taken by Bill Ward in Victoria Park, Bristol (Bill Ward/Historic England/PA)
Owen Bull, just before his 14th birthday, planting vegetable seeds in the garden due to the difficulty in getting food deliveries during lockdown, taken by Historic England photographer Alun Bull (Alun Bull/Historic England/PA)
Neighbours in adjacent gardens on Hallamshire Drive, Sheffield, giving haircuts, taken by Historic England photographer Alun Bull (Alun Bull/Historic England/PA)
Penn Co-op Jaminder Hayre taken by commissioned artist Anand Chhabra in Wolverhampton (Anand Chhabra/Historic England/PA)
Reinvented Rituals, taken by commissioned artist Bella Milroy in Chesterfield, Derbyshire (Bella Milroy/Historic England/PA)
A photo taken by Historic England photographer Steven Baker of the tunnel that leads to his nearest open space for daily exercise in Victory Park, Stroud, Gloucestershire (Steven Baker/Historic England/PA)
Life in Lockdown by commissioned artist Chloe Dewe Mathews in Bottle Alley, St Leonards-on-Sea (Chloe Dewe Mathews/Historic England/PA)
The Little Free Library on the Hill, which washes and distributes vinyl gloves, in Norwich, Norfolk, taken by Peter Offord (Peter Offord/Historic England/PA)
Nappies drying and food product waiting to be disinfected taken by Historic England photographer Chris Redgrave at home in Harrow, north London (Chris Redgrave/Historic England/PA)
Joshua Chhabra’s skin fade, a haircut given to him by his older brother Matthew, taken by commissioned artist Anand Chhabra in Wolverhampton (Anand Chhabra/Historic England/PA)
Worker, off licence by Gemma Mancinelli from London (Gemma Mancinelli/Historic England/PA)
Home Alone (One, is the loneliest number) taken in Rowlands Gill, North East England by commissioned artist Aidan Moesby (Aidan Moesby/Historic England/PA)