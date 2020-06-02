Nicola Sturgeon highlighted the “vital” work of unpaid carers during the coronavirus pandemic as she gave the latest Covid-19 update in Scotland.

The First Minister said the planned “coronavirus supplement” of £230 would be paid to the carers at the end of this month.

She said the pandemic has been hard for everyone, but especially so for carers, who she said not only worry about their own health but the health of those they care for.

The First Minister was speaking as the latest figures showed an increase in the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus and another 12 deaths.

A total of 2,375 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up from 2,363 on Monday.

Ms Sturgeon said 15,471 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 53 from 15,418 the day before.

This includes 40 earlier positive test results that were only received on Tuesday.

There are 1,168 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, an increase of 122, and 34 people were in intensive care, an increase of seven on the previous day.

Nicola Sturgeon praised people who have volunteered to help (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The First Minister also recognised the work of volunteers during the pandemic.

She praised the work of those who signed up to the Scotland Cares scheme, as well as those who have been volunteering in their community for years.

Addressing reports that one metre of distance is sufficient to stop the spread of coronavirus, the First Minister urged Scots to continue to adhere to the current guidance of two metres.

Ms Sturgeon said: “You might be reading or hearing in the media today some voices saying that one metre is sufficient, so I want to take the opportunity today to stress that the clear and the strong advice from the Scottish Government is to stay two metres apart from those in other households.”

The First Minister also asked those who have not been wearing face coverings while in shops or using public transport to consider doing so.

She added: “It can offer some protection to other people, it protects them from you transmitting the virus to them without knowing it.

“It’s something that we can all do to protect one another.”