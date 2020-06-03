A rapper jailed for the manslaughter of the daughter of a Holby City actor is preparing to mount an appeal.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, daughter of actor John Michie, died after taking the hallucinogenic drug 2-CP at the Bestival music festival, at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, in September 2017.

She was found dead in the early hours of September 11, the day on which she should have celebrated her 25th birthday, in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site.

Her boyfriend, Ceon Broughton, of Enfield, north London, was handed an eight-and-a-half-year sentence, in March 2019, following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Three appeal judges are scheduled to consider the case at a virtual Court of Appeal hearing on Wednesday.

Rapper Ceon Broughton was jailed for eight-and-a-half years (Dorset Police/PA)

Jurors found Broughton, 30 at the time of the trial, guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Broughton was also found guilty of supplying Miss Fletcher-Michie with 2-CP, at the festival.

He had previously admitted supplying drugs to Miss Fletcher-Michie at the Glastonbury festival in June 2017, and was in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed for possessing a lock knife and a Stanley knife blade.

Prosecutor William Mousley QC said Broughton had failed to take “reasonable” steps to seek medical help for Miss Fletcher-Michie.

Mr Mousley said Broughton did not get help because he had been handed a suspended jail term a month earlier and feared the consequences.

Stephen Kamlish QC, who led Broughton’s defence team, said an expert witness, called by prosecutors, had acknowledged that Miss Fletcher-Michie might not have survived even with medical help.

He said Broughton had felt unable to leave Miss Fletcher-Michie alone, in woods, while she was suffering a “bad trip”, and he had not realised she was at risk of death.

Broughton had sought help through text messages and sending a GPS position through the mobile phone app Google Maps, he said.

Actor John Michie outside Winchester Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Kamlish QC read a statement to the court from Broughton, during the sentencing hearing, which read: “Sorry I didn’t do more to save Louella, sorry for the suffering I caused to everyone who loved Louella, I want to make things right.”

Trial judge Mr Justice Goose had told Broughton: “You were only concerned for yourself. You didn’t want to be arrested, you were more in fear of that than in getting help.”