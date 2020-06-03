A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife and daughter at their home in Salisbury.

Marcin Zdun, 39, was arrested after an incident at the house on Wessex Road on Monday.

His wife Aneta Zdun, 40, and daughter Nikoleta Zdun, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Salisbury man has been charged overnight with two counts of murder. Marcin Zdun, aged 39, from Wessex Road, Salisbury has been charged with two counts of murder and will appear at court this morning. It follows an incident in the city on Monday afternoon where two women died. pic.twitter.com/y3pbJaWPV3 — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) June 3, 2020

Zdun appeared via video link for a brief hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The charges allege that he murdered his wife and daughter on June 1.

Zdun, who was assisted by a Polish interpreter, did not enter any pleas to the charges.

No application for bail was made.

District Judge Tim Pattinson told the defendant: “The two charges will be sent to Winchester Crown Court.

“The next date is June 5 at 10am. In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody.”

Kate Prince appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Matthew George represented Zdun.

Wiltshire Police previously said it had received a call from a member of the public at 2.45pm on Monday following concerns for the occupants of a house on Wessex Road.

Officers attended the scene and discovered the body of one woman.

Another woman was found seriously injured and was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Zdun will next appear before Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

In a statement issued after the court hearing, Mrs Zdun’s employer Wessex Care paid tribute to her as a “beloved colleague and friend”.

The company said Mrs Zdun was a “well-loved and well-known” member of staff who worked in the community team.

“Those of you who knew Aneta personally and professionally will know what a warm, kind and caring individual she was,” a spokeswoman said.

“She cared immensely for many vulnerable people throughout her career as a physiotherapist and healthcare assistant.

“She will be greatly missed and mourned by all who knew her.”

The company asked for employees to be “left in peace” to continue supporting residential and community clients and to privately mourn their colleague and friend.

“Our staff and clients are being supported through this difficult time and our thoughts are with Aneta’s family who are having to come to terms with the tragic loss of two family members,” the spokeswoman said.

“You’ll be forever in our thoughts Aneta and thank you for the care and dedication you provided.”