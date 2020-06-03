Protesters have clashed with police as thousands of people flooded into central London for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd.

Activists chanted “black lives matter” and “we will not be silent” at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park on Wednesday, before tensions escalated outside Downing Street.

Star Wars actor John Boyega was among those to speak at the rally before protesters, many wearing masks and holding placards, marched on Westminster.

Chief constables from across the UK issued a joint statement saying they “stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified” after a black man died after being restrained by US police.

Mr Floyd died after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protest in the US.

At the Downing Street coronavirus press conference on Wednesday, Boris Johnson said: “We mourn George Floyd and I was appalled and sickened to see what happened to him.

“And my message to President Trump, to everybody in the United States, from the UK is that I don’t think racism – it’s an opinion I’m sure is shared by the overwhelming majority of people around the world – racism, racist violence, has no place in our society.”

He said people had the right to protest, but added: “I would urge people to protest peacefully, and in accordance with the rules on social distancing. Everybody’s lives matter, black lives matter, but we must fight this virus as well.”

As Mr Johnson was speaking, videos shared on social media showed protesters and police clashing outside Downing Street.

Footage shows objects including signs and a traffic cone being thrown at police while one protester is wrestled to the ground and restrained by officers.

Freelance journalist Mattha Busby filmed the moment and said it was “unclear exactly what started things”.

“Police appeared to attempt to take a man from the crowd and pandemonium ensued,” he tweeted.

Another object, which appeared to be a plastic bottle, was also thrown at officers outside Downing Street.

Some officers were seen “taking a knee” earlier in the day, but when protesters knelt at 6pm no police joined them.

Several hundred demonstrators were also at Trafalgar Square.

Protesters in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)

Protesters remained outside Downing Street chanting as a limited amount of traffic passed down Whitehall. Many climbed on to the window ledges of a neighbouring building as others talked with a line of police outside the gates to the street.

More than a dozen officers were inside the gates watching the protesters.

A van parked nearby and a building close to Number 10 were vandalised with spray paint.

At the Hyde Park event, organisers provided masks and gloves to protesters who were asked to sit two metres apart unless they were from the same household.

They were also told to keep their arms stretched out to ensure social distancing.

Social distancing in Hyde Park (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Naomi Smith, one of the event organisers, told the PA news agency: “We want people to understand that people are dying from coronavirus and people are dying from racism.”

The 21-year-old said one of her reasons for protesting was Belly Mujinga, a railway worker who died with Covid-19 after reportedly being spat at by a man who said he was infected with the virus.

British Transport Police launched an investigation into her death but have since said it would not be taking any further action.

Thousands of activists, including members of the railway worker’s family, descended on Victoria Station – where Ms Mujinga was working at the time of the spitting incident – holding a sign that read “Justice for Belly Mujinga”.

“I think that is my main reason for this, because she’s black she doesn’t have a voice right now,” Ms Smith said.

“This is our story, this is a UK story, this is what’s going on right now with us. George Floyd is in America, and we’re here for him as well.“

Belly Mujinga (Family Handout/Belly Mujinga/PA)

A spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer said the Labour leader supported the “solidarity” being shown by UK demonstrators but urged them to uphold distancing rules by staying two metres apart.

“We support the right to protest, of course we do,” said Sir Keir’s spokesman. “But of course we would also say that we need to do it in a way which follows the Government’s guidance on social distancing.”

In a statement, the chief constables, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the chief executive of the College of Policing and the president of the Police Superintendents’ Association said: “We stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified by the way George Floyd lost his life. Justice and accountability should follow.”

They also urged people who want to make their voices heard to be aware that “coronavirus remains a deadly disease and there are still restrictions in place to prevent its spread, which include not gathering outside in groups of more than six people”.

In the US, Tuesday marked the eighth night of protests, which began in Minneapolis where Mr Floyd died, and quickly spread across the country.