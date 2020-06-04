Madeleine McCann has returned to the nation’s front pages following a new revelation by German police.

The Daily Mail, The Sun and the i all lead with the news that a German child sex offender is the prime suspect in the 13-year-old case.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Did German take Maddie in this van?' https://t.co/qT8xlM6289 pic.twitter.com/ag3k3b0pK1 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 3, 2020

Thursday's front page: New Madeleine McCann suspect identified after 13 years#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NH6ToSe6UW — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 3, 2020

The Daily Express says the suspect, a 43-year-old man who is currently in prison in Germany, was “living in a campervan” near the Portuguese holiday resort where Madeleine vanished in 2007.

The Daily Mirror says German police almost have enough evidence to charge him with Madeleine’s murder.

The Daily Telegraph calls the development in the McCann case the “biggest break yet” while the Daily Star says “It’s time to nail” the prime suspect.

TELEGRAPH: Biggest break yet in search for Madeleine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/t2cFcyEg8p — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 3, 2020

STAR: Cop Plea: It’s time to nail Maddie prime suspect #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xxABHfUo51 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 3, 2020

Elsewhere, The Times leads with a warning from scientists that the Government’s mandatory quarantine plans make “no sense”.

“Thousands of primary schools” in England have not yet reopened to pupils, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Thursday 4 June 2020: Thousands of primary schools snub government’s call to restart classes pic.twitter.com/rKMUZav4Zn — The Guardian (@guardian) June 3, 2020

Metro says the UK has hit the “grim milestone” of 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

And the Financial Times reports there are fears that a no-deal Brexit would jeopardise medicine supplies in the UK “just as a second coronavirus wave hits”.