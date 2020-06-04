Madeleine McCann has returned to the nation’s front pages following a new revelation by German police.
The Daily Mail, The Sun and the i all lead with the news that a German child sex offender is the prime suspect in the 13-year-old case.
The Daily Express says the suspect, a 43-year-old man who is currently in prison in Germany, was “living in a campervan” near the Portuguese holiday resort where Madeleine vanished in 2007.
The Daily Mirror says German police almost have enough evidence to charge him with Madeleine’s murder.
The Daily Telegraph calls the development in the McCann case the “biggest break yet” while the Daily Star says “It’s time to nail” the prime suspect.
Elsewhere, The Times leads with a warning from scientists that the Government’s mandatory quarantine plans make “no sense”.
“Thousands of primary schools” in England have not yet reopened to pupils, according to The Guardian.
Metro says the UK has hit the “grim milestone” of 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
And the Financial Times reports there are fears that a no-deal Brexit would jeopardise medicine supplies in the UK “just as a second coronavirus wave hits”.