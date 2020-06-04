Hundreds of hungry Britons are set to line up outside McDonald’s drive-thrus after the fast food chain reopened its latest raft of sites.
The burger chain announced it would open 261 more drive-thru sites in the UK and Ireland on Thursday morning.
Eight more will open for delivery.
Last week, the fast food giant said it would reopen more than 1,000 sites by June 4 as part of plans to welcome customers to all of its drive-thrus again.
On Tuesday, McDonald’s reopened 168 restaurants across the UK and Ireland for drive-thru, with a further 22 restaurants serving delivery.
On Wednesday, a bumper 497 drive-thru sites opened, with 43 starting deliveries.
Rivals including Subway, Burger King, Pret A Manger, Nando’s and Wagamama have recently laid out plans to rapidly open more sites as restaurant chains get to grips with the current lockdown restrictions.
McDonald’s said staff will use face coverings and gloves, while Perspex screens and social distancing measures have also been introduced.
The chain said it will continue to offer a limited menu over reduced hours and will cap spending at £25.
McDonald’s said the following restaurants were reopening on Thursday:
Opening for drive-thru:
Birmingham – 100 Watson Rd
Milton Keynes – 41 Winchester Circle
Milton Keynes – Portway
Milton Keynes – Westcroft District Centre
Milton Keynes – Watling Street
Milton Keynes – McConnell Drive
Milton Keynes – Stadium M K
High Wycombe – Dovecot Road
Huntingdon – Great North Road
Huntingdon – Towerfield Leisure Park
Pontprennau – 1 Dering Road
Stockport – 42/44 Wellington Road South
Widnes – Moor Lane
Macclesfield – Silk Retail Park
Runcorn – West Lane
Winsford – Wharton Retail Park
Bredbury – Whitefield Road
Stockport – Sandy Lane
Northwich – Manchester Road
Athlone – Athlone Drive Thru
Saltash – Unit E Carkeel Gateway
Cavan – Pullmore Business Park
Carrickmines – The Park
Omagh – Dromore Road
Dungannon – The Oaks Centre
Barlborough – Tallys End
Hockley Way
South Normanton – Berristow Lane
Plymouth – Coypool Road
Plymouth – Tavistock Road
Plymouth – Pomphlett Road
Exmouth – Liverton Business Park
Christchurch – 103 Somerford Road
Ferndown – Tricketts Cross
Poole – 10 Wessex Gate Retail Park
Poole – 180/182 Alder Road
Poole – Mannings Heath Retail Park
Dundee – Longtown Road
Dundee – Kingsway Leisure Park
Hull – 390 Cottingham Road
Colchester – Leisure World
Basildon – Pitsea Retail Park
Basildon – Festival Leisure Park
Ilford – 700 High Road
Laindon – Fortune of War Roundabout
Colchester – Tollgate West
Colchester – Colchester Stadium
Essex – Gardiners Lane South
Cardiff – 378 Newport Road
Cardiff – Valegate Retail Park
Cardiff – Longwood Drive
Cardiff – Cardiff Bay Retail Park
Barry – Ty Verlon Industrial Estate
Cardiff – Excelsior Road
Colsterworth – McDonald’s Restaurant
Hanworth – Twickenham Road
Southall – Iron Bridge
Enfield – 1340 Mollison Avenue
Brentford – 322 High Street
Edgware – 154 Stonegrove
Fallowfield – 336 Wilmslow Road
Manchester – 129 Stockport Road
Chorlton Cum Hardy – 312/316 Barlow Moor Road
Salford – 3 Cross Lane
Failsworth – 1169 Oldham Road
West Didsbury – Mersey Lights Services
Manchester – 21 Wall Way
Manchester – Harpurhey District Centre
Salford – Riverside Retail Park
Hyde – Mottram Junction
Oldham – Jardine Way
Levenshulme – Monarch Leisure Park
Manchester – Sport City
Denton – Crown Point North Shopping Park
Newport – Newport Retail Park
Ebbw Vale – The Walk
Newport – Harlech Retail Park
Newport – Coldra Roundabout
Newport – Lyne Road
Newport – Afon Ebbw Road
Basingstoke – Brighton Hill Retail Park
Basingstoke – Basingstoke Leisure Park
Borehamwood – 213 Shenley Road
Palmerston – Liffey Valley Shopping Centre
Santry – Gullivers Retail Park
Dublin 9 – Omnipark Shopping Centre
Dublin 22 – The Mill Shopping Centre
Dublin – Blanchardstown Centre
Cranley Car Site
Co Donegal – Pearse Road
Red Cow Roundabout
Limerick
Co Limerick – Limerick Rd
Arklow – Pettit’s Supermarket
Celbridge Road
Limerick – Jetland Centre
Sligo – Sligo Retail Park
Co Clare – Gort Road
Co Wexford – Drinagh Retail Park
Dublin 11 – Charlestown Shopping Centre
Dublin 24 – Citywest Shopping Centre
Orpington – Sevenoaks Way
Hull – 13-17 Boothferry Road
Morecambe – Sunnyfield
Ashton-under-Lyne – Snipe Way
Oldham – Lucas Street
Lancaster – Caton Road
Dooradoyle – Crescent Shopping Centre
Lincoln – Moorland Close
Lincoln – Ruston Road
Lincoln – The Carlton Centre
Lincoln – Gateway Park
Sleaford – Lincoln Road
Grantham – Bridge End Road
Vauxhall – 28 Jennifer Avenue
Haringey – Green Lanes
Islington – 241 City Road
Beckton – Gateway Retail Park
Openshaw – Lime Square
Stretford – 1235 Chester Road
Ashton-under-Lyne – Pamir Drive
Liverpool – Edge Lane Retail Park
Liverpool – Stonedale Retail Park
Liverpool – Hunts Cross Shopping Park
Liverpool – 202/218 Walton Road
Huyton – 20 Huyton Hey Road
Liverpool – 372 Queens Drive
Birkenhead – The Rock Retail Park
Knowsley – County Road
Knowsley – Liverpool Road
Prescot – Cables Retail Park
Liverpool – New Mersey Retail Park
Liverpool – 263/267 Rice Lane
Liverpool – 1 Aigburth Road
Liverpool – Albert Dock
Liverpool – 310 Kensington
Liverpool – 298 Childwall Valley Road
Stourbridge Industrial Estate – Bay 3
Abergavenny – Iberis Road/Ffordd Iberis
Norwich – 70/72 Boundary Road
Norwich – 162 Barrett Road
Great Yarmouth – Purley Court
Norwich – Yarmouth Road
Dereham – Napier Way
Snetterton – Unit 3
Norfolk – Delft Way
Cleethorpes – 159 Grimsby Road
Grimsby – Quay West Leisure Park
Cleethorpes – Meridian Point Retail Park
Grimsby – Hilmore Road
Ripon – Harrogate Road
Knaresborough – St James Retail Park
York – Boroughbridge Road
Cramlington – Westmoreland Way
Cramlington – Moor Farm
Blyth – 334 Cowpen Road
Hethersett – Norwich Road
Costessey – Longwater Retail Park
Hucknall – Ashgate Road
Sutton In Ashfield – Priestsic Road/Forest Street
Chilwell – Chilwell Retail Park
Sutton-in-Ashfield – Kings Mill Road East
Newark-on-Trent – Lincoln Road
Mansfield – Mansfield Leisure Park
Worksop – Highgrounds Road
Ollerton – Saville Roundabout
Didcot – Milton Heights Service Area
Sheffield – Turner Business Park
Barnsley – Old Mill Lane
Barnsley – Wentworth Industrial Park
Sheffield – Drake House Retail Park
Barnsley – Wombwell Lane
Rotherham – Cortonwood Retail Park
Barnsley – Upper New Street
Co Mayo – Lower Westport Road
Stoke-on-Trent – Festival Heights Retail Park
Stoke-on-Trent – Springfield Park
Stoke-on-Trent – Lysander Road
Stoke-on-Trent – Victoria Road
Stoke-on-Trent – 634 High Street
Newcastle-under-Lyme – Dimsdale Parade West
Longton, Stoke – Phoenix Retail Park
Daisy Bank Road – Norton Retail Park
Beccles – Norwich Road
Lowestoft – Arbor Lane
Gateshead – Fellings Bypass Gateshead
North Shields – Tyneside Retail Park
Newcastle upon Tyne – West Denton Retail Park
Sunderland – Unit 3 Wessington Way
Boldon – Boldon Leisure Park
Newcastle upon Tyne – Potts Street
Newcastle upon Tyne – Kingston Park
Blaydon Upon Tyne – The Precinct
Sunderland – Ryhope Road
Sunderland – Sunderland Retail Park
Newcastle upon Tyne – Killingworth Shopping Centre
Washington – The Peel Centre
Sunderland – North Moor Road
Newcastle upon Tyne – Gosforth Park, Rotary Way
Cardiff – Capitol Shopping Centre
Clydebank – K Park Retail
Dudley – The Boulevard, Merry Hill
Birmingham – 5 Bristol Road
Solihull – 26/38 Warwick Road
Erdington – 1151/1157 Chester Road
Oldbury – 81 Halesowen Street
Longbridge – 1661 Bristol Road South
Solihull – Stratford Road (Monks Path)
Birmingham – Coventry Road
Birmingham – Garretts Green Lane
Smethwick – Grove Lane
Halesowen – Bromsgrove Road
Birmingham – 6 Wolverhampton Road
Oldbury – Birchley Island
Birmingham – Belchers Lane
Kingswinford – Dudley Road
Birmingham – 345 Bosworth Drive
Birmingham – 109 Coventry Road
Birmingham – Parsons Hill
Dudley – Castlegate Way
Birmingham – 152 Holyhead Road
Halesowen – Park Road
Birmingham – Stechford Retail Park
Birmingham – School Road
Birmingham – 20 Fort Parkway
Guiseley – West Side Retail Park
Bradford – 1003 Leeds Road
Leeds – 38 Butt Lane
Leeds – Acorn Business Centre
Leeds – Centre 27 Business Park
Bradford – Rooley Lane
Leeds – 7 Low Road
Bradford – Forster Square Retail Park
Bradford – Bradford Road, Five Lane Ends
Leeds – The Oakwood
Leeds – Cardigan Fields Leisure Park
Bradford – 45 Ingleby Road
Shipley – 2 Tony Miller Approach
Heckmondwike – 2 Northgate Centre
Halifax – Salterhebble Hill
Horsforth – Ring Road
Leeds – Hoxton Mount
Brighouse – 407 Bradford Road
Leeds – Colton Retail Park
Earle Road – Bowers Retail Park
Swindon – Cockleberry Roundabout Great Western Way
Swindon – Greenbridge Retail Park
Swindon – Majors Road
Swindon – Orbital Shopping Park
Swindon – The Meads Roundabout, Great Western Way
Bromborough – The Croft Leisure Park
Upton – Upton Bypass
Evesham – Link Road
Kidderminster – Worcester Road
Worcester – Blackpole Retail Park
Malvern – Three Counties Retail Park
Kidderminster – 20b Weavers Wharf
Shiptonthorpe – York Road
Huntington – Monks Cross Drive
York – Clifton Moor Centre
Stockport – 260 London Road
Opening for McDelivery:
Ashton-under-Lyne – 49 Warrington Street
Birmingham – 727 Bristol Road South
Liverpool – 82/86 Lord Street
York – 14/16 Blake Street
Cwmbran – 14/20 North Walk
Cardiff – 12/14 Queen Street
Plymouth – 13/17 New George Street
Tottenham – 500/508 High Road