Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested his family nanny may be required to get the pudding bowl out to give him an “emergency” lockdown haircut.

The Cabinet minister said he risks looking like a “long-haired lover from Liverpool”, a reference to Jimmy Osmond’s 1972 chart hit, given the state of his barnet.

Hairdressers are not due to reopen until July at the earliest, with Conservative Selaine Saxby (North Devon) telling the Commons: “As we’ve noticed being back in the chamber this week, many of us across the House are in desperate need of a trip to the hairdresser.”

Commons leader Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “When I was a child I remember there being a song ‘I’ll be your long-haired lover from Liverpool’.

“I had never aimed in my whole career to end up looking like the long-haired lover from Liverpool but I fear I’m heading in that direction.

“I’ve never had longer hair and I’m beginning to wonder whether I ought to ask nanny if she can find a pudding bowl and put it on and see if something can be done as an emergency measure.”

Members of Parliament, including Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, queue outside the House of Commons (Aaron Chown/PA)

After he was heckled, Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “Of course nanny is part of the household, what a daft question.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said the Government is working with the industry to develop “safe ways” for it to reopen at the “earliest point”.

He went on: “I think many of us will feel there is a burden lifted from our shoulders when the hairdressers reopen.”

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans intervened: “Sadly, leader, not all of us have a nanny.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman earlier told a daily briefing for journalists: “It is correct to say that we are working as quickly as we can to get hairdressers up and running safely and that is one of the areas in which we have a ministerial-led task force focused upon.

“But as we set out in our road map it is our ambition to reopen them from July at the earliest and that would be subject to the scientific advice at the time.”