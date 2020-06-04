Birmingham City Council has urged demonstrators to keep two metres apart ahead of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstration in the city centre.

Hundreds have indicated they will attend the rally in Victoria Square from 4pm, including Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings, who told his 109,000 Twitter followers: “Don’t be afraid to speak your truth. Stand for what’s right.”

It comes after pockets of protesters clashed with police as thousands of people flooded into central London and abandoned social distancing for a BLM demonstration on Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd in the US.

West Midlands Police said “we recognise there will be lots of emotions by many people who feel moved by what they saw and want to express their frustrations”.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Ward said: “Our aim is to allow and facilitate peaceful protest, and therefore we are not going to stop people coming out on to the streets if they’ve got legitimate concerns they want to share.

“You can still protest while maintaining social distancing.”

Birmingham City Council said it supports the BLM movement but urged protesters to keep two metres apart and stay in groups of six or fewer.

After a largely peaceful demonstration in Hyde Park in London on Wednesday, during which Star Wars actor John Boyega gave an impassioned speech, tensions later escalated outside Downing Street.

One officer was pushed to the ground in view of the Houses of Parliament, while another clip showed officers being forced down Whitehall by a group advancing towards them.

Other footage showed objects including signs and a traffic cone being thrown at officers, while plastic and glass bottles were also seen being launched in their direction.

The Metropolitan Police said 13 people were arrested during the protests, which ran into the early hours of Thursday morning.

One, Soofuu Yakr, 26, has been charged with assaulting Nine News Australia TV reporter Sophie Walsh and possessing cannabis and a screwdriver.

He was due before magistrates on Thursday.

Ms Walsh was heard screaming on camera during her report and later tweeted she was “shaken but OK”; later, her colleague was filmed abandoning his live broadcast, fleeing as tensions flared up.

Scotland Yard said two men were arrested at Downing Street on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder.

At one point, police escorted a man to the side of the road who was bleeding from the head, with blood over his clothes and camera.

Mr Floyd died after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protest in the US.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled and sickened” to see what happened to Mr Floyd, while chief constables from across the UK issued a joint statement saying they “stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified”.

An online-only rally is due to take place this Sunday, campaign group Stand Up to Racism said, with speakers to discuss “how we turn the new wave of anger over racism and injustice into an effective movement for change”.

An online fundraiser for the UK chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement had reached more than £270,000 on Thursday morning, with the funds going to “support black life against institutional racism”.

Demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter protest rally outside the gates of Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Despite rumours circulating on social media that The Cenotaph had been vandalised during the protests, police said they were “not aware of any damage”.

In the US, protests began in Minneapolis where Mr Floyd died, and quickly spread across the country.

Demonstrations have taken place in areas including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, South Carolina and Houston.

Some have included clashes between police and protesters, with officers recorded firing tear gas and rubber bullets on crowds.

US President Donald Trump has pressed state governors to take a more forceful approach against protesters.