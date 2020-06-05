The nation’s papers are led by new information on the man suspected of abducting and murdering Madeleine McCann.

The Daily Mail shows the man suspected of killing Madeleine “unmasked”, the Daily Express reports police “know how she was killed” and the i says the German prosecutors “think she is dead”.

The Daily Mirror runs a blurred photograph and name for the suspect, who The Sun says boasted he “snatched Maddie”.

The Daily Star claims the suspect “liked to torture victims”.

Face coverings will become compulsory on public transport to limit the spread of Covid-19, report The Times, the Daily Telegraph and Metro. The Independent also covers the mandatory measure, as well as the police watchdog saying British police need to respond to “real and growing concerns” about racism in their ranks.

The Government’s coronavirus test and tracing system will not be “fully operational” until September, according to a leaked video obtained by The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Friday 5 June 2020: Revealed: NHS test and trace not fully operational until September

And the Financial Times reports the European Central Bank has vowed to buy €600 billion (£540 billion) in bonds as it “slashes growth forecast”.