The number of deaths among people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland has risen by six to 2,415.

Scottish Government figures show 15,603 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 across the country, an increase of 21.

As of Friday evening, 1,019 patients were in hospital with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, with 20 in intensive care.

As of 2pm today 124,543 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus 108,940 confirmed negative15,603 positive 2,415 patients who tested positive have sadly died. Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/QkmHpk1RuL — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 6, 2020

The coronavirus statistics also reveal that on June 5 there were 3,552 tests carried out by NHS Scotland in hospitals, care homes or the community, down from 4,180 the day before.

A further 1,349 tests were carried out at drive-through and mobile test centres, three higher than the previous day.

Friday also had the highest number of NHS worker absence in June, with 5,317 staff off for reasons related to Covid-19.

There were 406 (38%) adult care homes with a current case of suspected Covid-19 where a resident has shown symptoms within the last fortnight.

Since the start of the pandemic, 677 (63%) adult care homes have now reported cases of coronavirus to the Care Inspectorate, with a total of 6,235 suspected cases – a rise of 65 since June 4.

The latest figures for the Scottish Ambulance Service figures also show that on Thursday paramedics were called out to 225 cases linked to the virus, with 158 patients taken to hospital.