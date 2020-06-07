The worldwide death toll from Covid-19 has passed 400,000, according to US experts.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University said the milestone was reached on Sunday although it is still an underestimate because many who have died were not tested for the coronavirus.

The total was passed a day after the Brazilian government stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections.

Critics called the move an extraordinary attempt to hide the true toll of the disease rampaging through Latin America’s largest nation.

Newly dug, empty graves fill the Sao Luiz cemetery where victims will be buried in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Andre Penner/AP)

Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and Britain.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.

The US has seen nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths and Europe has recorded over 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.

India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in the country’s biggest single-day spike, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels and religious places after a 10-week lockdown.

India has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit country, with 246,628 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 6,929 deaths.

A hairdresser in a personal protective suit attends to a customer at a hair salon in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among India’s worst-hit cities. Six of the country’s 28 states account for 73% of the total cases.

India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen.

E-commerce companies have started to deliver goods, including those considered non-essential, to places outside containment zones.