Anti-racism protests have taken place across the UK amid continued anger about the treatment of black people following the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations were held at College Green in Bristol and outside the US Embassy in London, at the same time as a clean-up began after Saturday’s protests.

There were also people out in force in Edinburgh, Manchester and Glasgow, despite warnings about the dangers of mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bristol

Protesters pull down a statue of Edward Colston, a figure connected with slavery, in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Protesters then throw the statue into Bristol harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)
London

Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

Singer Lewis Capaldi joined a protest rally in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh
Singer Lewis Capaldi joined a protest rally in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Manchester

People take a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis.