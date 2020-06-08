New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered.

The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social distancing guidelines.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February there had been no active cases.

Health officials caution that new cases could be imported into the country, which has closed its borders to everybody but citizens and residents, with some exceptions.

Today is a significant milestone as we announce that the last active case of COVID-19 in New Zealand has recovered. ⁣⁣This means there are now 0 active cases in New Zealand. ⁣⁣Thank you for staying home, playing it safe and for supporting those fighting the virus 💛 pic.twitter.com/11VdRxflWd — Unite Against COVID-19 (@covid19nz) June 8, 2020

“We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort,” New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.

“We almost certainly will see cases here again … and that is not a sign that we have failed, it is a reality of this virus. But if and when that occurs we have to make sure and we are, that we are prepared.”

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was a pleasing development.

“Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against Covid-19 will continue to be essential,” Dr Bloomfield said.

The New Zealand government responded by removing all restrictions on public gatherings, meaning, among other factors, sport stadiums will again be able to hold fans without regulations about social distancing.

Experts say a number of factors have helped the nation of five million wipe out the disease.

Its isolated location in the South Pacific gave it vital time to see how outbreaks spread in other countries, and Ms Ardern acted decisively by imposing a strict lockdown early in New Zealand’s outbreak.

Just over 1,500 people contracted the virus in New Zealand, including 22 who died.

People wear face masks in a Black Lives Matter protest in Seoul, South Korea, where schools reopened on Monday (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea reported 38 new cases, most of them in the Seoul region, where authorities are trying to stem transmissions among e-commerce workers, door-to-door sellers and people who went out amid loosened social distancing. Health Minister Park Neunghoo called for officials to examine supplies of testing equipment in case infections continue to increase. He also called for education officials to double-check prevention measures. Schools fully reopened on Monday, with the last grades returning to classes in the final phase of the reopening.

— China reported four new cases, all of them brought from outside the country. China has officially announced a total of 4,634 deaths out of 83,040 total cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese industrial city of Wuhan late last year. China has increasingly opened up with the sharp reduction of cases, and officials in Beijing on Monday said the city was reopening the office where citizens can bring complaints and petitions.