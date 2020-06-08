A man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali has been rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said.

Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumbled into the nearly empty 13ft-deep concrete well and was unable to get out for six days until a farmer in Pecatu village heard his cries for help on Saturday, officers said.

Mr Matthews, who has been on holiday in Bali since March, holds a Ukrainian passport and a UK driving licence, according to police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai.

Roberts Jacob Matthews on a stretcher (Indonesian National Search And Rescue Agency/AP)

Villagers had passed him food and water and tried to help by throwing him a rope, but he said he could not be pulled up because of his injuries.

Mr Sooai said a team from a local search-and-rescue agency, wearing personal protective equipment because of the coronavirus outbreak, went down into the well and lifted Mr Matthews out late on Saturday and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“He told authorities that he had been trying to evade a wild dog that chased him,” Mr Sooai said. “He survived only by drinking water in the well.”