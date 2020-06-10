As the Duke of Edinburgh celebrates his 99th birthday, we take a look back at a long life of public service.

The Duke of Edinburgh, centre, was a pupil at Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland (Gordonstoun/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh was a serving officer in the Royal Navy (PA)
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh had their first child, Prince Charles, in 1948 (PA)
Anne in the arms of Princess Elizabeth, with the Duke of Edinburgh, holding Charles, in the grounds of Clarence House in 1951
The duke being playful with Anne, while holding Charles, in the grounds of Clarence House in 1951 (PA)
Philip and the Queen have met countless foreign dignitaries, including US presidents such as Gerald Ford and his wife Betty at the White House (PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, the Queen, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, in 1968
The duke with Prince Edward, the Queen, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, in 1968 (PA)
The duke served in the forces and paid a surprise visit to Iraq to see British troops serving in Basra in 2006 (MoD/PA)
Philip has been known for his sense of humour and occasional gaffes (John Stillwell/PA)
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were greeted by huge crowds when the Queen turned 90 (Toby Melville/PA)
Philip and the Queen enjoy spending time in Scotland, including regular visits to the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man with a keen eye for active pursuits, Philip rode a mini motorbike around the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2002 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Queen and Philip have been married since 1947 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Well into his nineties, the Duke of Edinburgh drove carriages during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)
But the duke surrendered his driving licence last year after a crash near Sandringham (Steve Parsons/PA)
The duke stepped back from front line royal duties in 2017, at the age of 96 (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured earlier this month at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)