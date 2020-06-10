The number of people who have died with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in Scotland has hit 4,000, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

But the number of deaths has fallen for a sixth consecutive week and the proportion of coronavirus deaths in Scotland’s care homes has fallen below 50% for the first time since Mid-April.

The NRS figures show there were 89 deaths related to Covid-19 registered between June 1 and 7, a decrease of 42 from the previous seven days and the sixth consecutive weekly drop.

Just under half of coronavirus-linked deaths across Scotland in the week to June 7 were in care homes at 47%, down from 53% the previous week.

The proportion of Covid-19 deaths in care homes was last recorded below 50% in the week of April 13-19, when it also stood at 47%.

The number of deaths in care homes also fell for a sixth week in a row, down by 27 from the previous week to 42.

The NRS figures are published weekly and account for all fatalities registered in Scotland when Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland (HPS) figures because they include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

47% in care homes

44% in hospitals

8% at home or in non-institutional setting

1% in other institutions

The figures show that as of June 7 there had been 1,861 deaths in care homes when Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, higher than the 1,854 fatalities in hospitals.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland from June 1 to 7 was 1,093, 4% higher than the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years – 1,056 – with 37 excess deaths recorded.

There were fewer deaths from respiratory diseases, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease compared to the average for this time of year.

The NRS figures also show 44% of registered deaths involving Covid-19 between June 1 and 7 were in hospitals, up from 42% the previous week, while 8% were at home or in non-institutional settings, up from 5% the week before and 1% were in other institutions, up from 0% the previous week.

Three-quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over (76%).

(PA Graphics)

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy.

“These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the Covid-19 virus across Scotland.

“Across Scotland, the number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the week ending June 7 was 89 – the lowest weekly total since late March.”

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon gave the daily Health Protection Scotland figures, which record only confirmed coronavirus cases.

Under that measure, a total of 2,434 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up 12 from 2,422 on Tuesday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave the latest HPS figures (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said 15,665 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up 12 from 15,653 previous day.

There are 987 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 24, while 18 people are in intensive care, a decrease of three.

The First Minister also gave statistics on the Scottish Government’s Test and Trace programme.

A total of 741 contacts have been traced through the scheme in Scotland.

She said these contacts have been traced between the scheme being launched on May 28 and June 7.

In 681 cases reported when a person tested positive for Covid-19 in this period, contact tracing has been completed for 481 cases with others currently ongoing.