Campers are breaching lockdown restrictions by staying overnight in Cumbria, police have said.

Overnight stays away from home are still prohibited by Government guidance, including those in motorhomes or camper vans.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said officers had issued “numerous” fixed penalty notices and had to clear up after people staying in the region.

On Wednesday, officers issued fines to one man from Cheshire and five people from Birmingham for breaching guidelines after carrying out patrols in areas including Honister Pass, Buttermere, Whinlatter, Dodd Wood and Newlands Pass.

Inspector Rachel Gale said: “Over the weekend, numerous fixed penalty notices were given out to people camping overnight.

“This included five notices to people camping at Thirlmere.

“As well as issuing fixed penalty notices, our officers have also helped with the clean-ups needed after some visitors have left.

“In recent days at Thirlmere, they were confronted with waste including plastic and glass, empty cider cans, rotten food, cardboard boxes, the remains of barbecues and even toilet waste.

“We want the message to be clear: we are checking and we are issuing fines to those who choose to visit here and stay overnight away from their home, including camping or staying in their vehicles overnight.”

Richard Leafe, chief executive at the Lake District National Park, said: “We remind all our visitors that the Lake District is there to be enjoyed during the day.

“But we ask that you return home each evening.

“Our team are working hard with Cumbria Police to reinforce the message that overnight stays are not allowed.

“Please help us to look after this special place and make sure your visit leaves no trace.”