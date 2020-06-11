The Government has revealed the first winners of a £10 million fund which aims to develop new cybersecurity technologies to protect UK businesses from cyberattacks.

Nine grant winners have been named in the Government’s Digital Security by Design programme, which was launched last year to find solutions which will reduce errors and security flaws which can be targeted by hackers.

Research teams from the University of Southampton, University of Glasgow and University of Birmingham are among the winners announced by Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden.

According to the Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2020, almost half of businesses (46%) have reported experiencing a cyberattack or breach in the last 12 months.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We have a world class cybersecurity sector and together we are working hard to make sure the UK is the safest place to work, connect and live online,” Mr Dowden said.

“With government support these projects will build cutting-edge, secure technologies that will give people and businesses further confidence in our digital services and help weaken the threat of cyber attackers.”

The Government said the grant winners will use their new funding to develop enhanced software and applications that ensure computer systems are secure and any hacking attempts can be contained.

It said new secure software created could be used in the future by organisations including banks and healthcare services.

Science minister Amanda Solloway said: “Cyber attacks can cause significant economic and social damage and leave a lasting mark on affected businesses.

“Today’s funding will allow some of the country’s most innovative businesses and academics to work together on digital solutions to tackle these threats. The UK not only has a proud heritage in computing, but is a world leader in digital security and we are committed to ensuring our country remains one of the safest places to do business online.”