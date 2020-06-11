Live classical music will return to Scotland – in empty venues with no audience present.

BBC Radio 3 will broadcast four recitals concerts from Glasgow’s City Halls.

The solo and duo performances will feature pianists Steven Osborne and Julia Lynch, percussionist Colin Currie, bass-baritone Michael Mofidian, harpsichordist John Butt and tenor Thomas Walker.

Artists are based in central Scotland to avoid unnecessary travel, the BBC said, and there will be strict compliance with social distancing guidelines.

The concerts follow the broadcast of performances from London’s empty Wigmore Hall.

Alan Davey, controller of BBC Radio 3 and classical music, said: “There is a real primal need for live music and the refuge and respite it gives our audiences – the response to our Wigmore Hall series has been tremendous.

“We know it also matters to musicians themselves to make this live connection again.”

Currie said: “Playing to an empty hall will be a new experience but I will try to channel my energies to envelop the wide community of music-lovers who are so keen and in such need of a fix of fresh music.”

The four Lunchtime Concerts will take place from July 14 to 17 on BBC Radio 3 and will be available on BBC Sounds for 30 days after live broadcast.