Police are looking for a man who killed a baby swan by kicking it out of the way while jogging.

The cygnet died on Thursday after sustaining “severe” head injuries from the incident which happened at around 5.30pm on Monday in Richmond Park, south-west London.

Staff at the Swan Sanctuary in Middlesex cared for the newborn bird after passers-by reported the incident to police but they could not save him.

Royal Parks Police said in a tweet: “Sadly the cygnet died this afternoon, his injuries were too severe.

#Update Sadly the Cygnet died this afternoon, his injures were too severe. The suspect was seen to kick another cygnet, which thankfully managed to escape to the water. The jogger had a logo on his running top and is balding. — Royal Parks Police (@MPSRoyal_Parks) June 10, 2020

“The suspect was seen to kick another cygnet, which thankfully managed to escape to the water.

“The jogger had a logo on his running top and is balding.”

Officers are looking for a grey-haired white male aged around 60, 5ft 6in, and who was wearing black running shorts and a vest with a logo on at the time.

Any witnesses should call 07920 586546 and quote reference 0705738/20.