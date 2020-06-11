Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with the assault of two police officers in Hackney, east London.

A video of the assault has been widely circulated on social media, showing an officer pinned down on the ground and being kicked, while his female colleague is pushed when she tries to intervene.

Both officers suffered minor injuries in the incident, in Frampton Park Road, Hackney, on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 32 and 20, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and were taken to an east London police station.

Later that evening, a further arrest was made of a 13-year-old boy and on Thursday a 34-year-old man was arrested.

Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett said: “Thousands of people, including myself and the officer’s colleagues, have seen the video of this incident circulating on social media and have been horrified by what happened.

“My officers were in the process of making an arrest when they were attacked.

“They have suffered cuts and bruises and thank goodness they were not seriously injured.

“They have been back out at work today, which is testament to their dedication.”

He continued: “Police officers do not come to work to be attacked – I have been an officer for 27 years and incidents such as this still shock me. It is never OK.”

At around 3.30pm on Wednesday, officers on patrol in the Frampton Park Road area were flagged down by a member of the public.

They told officers that they had just been assaulted and directed them towards the alleged suspect.

As an officer attempted to speak with those involved, one of the men resisted and a struggle ensued.

A number of other people became involved whilst the officer was on the ground.

All assaults on our brave police are completely unacceptable. Perpetrators should be in no doubt that they will face the full force of the law. Actions have consequences. https://t.co/DrLzkmAJ3N — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 11, 2020

Attacks on our police will not be tolerated. I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrators of this disgusting attack feel the full force of the law. These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public – I wish them a speedy recovery. https://t.co/PRutCRRbMr — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 10, 2020

Video footage of the attack shows the men, one with a baseball bat, surround the Scotland Yard officers swearing, shouting and filming on their phones, with one even dancing a jig and taking a selfie during the assault.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, were among those to publicly condemn the attack.

John Apter, the national chairman of the Police Federation, described the attack as “truly stomach churning”, adding: “And many of them are videoed. It’s almost like a hobby for some now to video an attack on a police officer and put it on social media.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 4315/10Jun.