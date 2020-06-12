A 13-year-old boy has admitted to kicking and hurling abuse at two police officers during an alleged group attack in east London.

Footage of the incident on Frampton Park Road in Hackney on Wednesday was widely shared on social media.

It appeared to show an officer pinned down on the ground and being kicked while his female colleague is pushed as she tries to intervene.

Police said the two officers suffered minor injuries.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on an emergency worker at Thames Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Varinder Hayre told the court: “This incident relates to an unprovoked, deliberate group attack on two serving police officers simply doing their daily jobs.”

She noted that the video of the incident circulating on social media had seen it receive national attention.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and mayor of London Sadiq Khan were among those to publicly condemn the incident.

Ms Hayre told the court that Pc Macpherson and Pc Ali were dealing with an incident that the teenager became involved in.

“He then kicked towards Pc Macpherson’s head and he hit Pc Ali in the leg,” she said, adding: “He was shouting abuse.”

The youth was arrested and interviewed, where he identified himself in the social media footage and “admitted to kicking both police officers”, Ms Hayre told the court.

She said the teenager explained that he thought he had been “helping” another man, with this combining with what he had seen in news coverage regarding “black lives matter”.

“He said he was sorry for kicking the officers,” she said, adding that “he should not have got involved in the way that he did”.

District Judge Jonathan Radway sent the case to Stratford Youth Court for sentencing on July 8.

He granted bail to the 13-year-old, who was supported in court by his aunt, on the condition he live and sleep each night at his home address, including staying there between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Three men facing assault charges relating to the incident are due to appear in court later.