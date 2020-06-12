A Scottish man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Dutch criminal and crime writer in 2016.

Christopher Hughes was detained by police under a European Arrest Warrant in connection with the death of Martin Kok in the Netherlands.

The 31-year-old, from Glasgow, appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Friday charged with murder as well as a number of serious organised crime offences in Scotland.

He made no plea and was held in custody, with another court appearance due within eight days.

Mr Kok, 49, died on the outskirts of Amsterdam on December 8, 2016.