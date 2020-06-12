Black Lives Matter protesters flocked to London’s Trafalgar Square on Friday afternoon, as widespread demonstrations continued following the death of George Floyd in the US.

African American Mr Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

Participants in Friday’s protest were urged to “stay calm” if they encountered any counter-rallies as they marched to Trafalgar Square, passing Buckingham Palace on the way.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Hundreds of campaigners surrounded Nelson’s Column after walking from Hyde Park, as around two dozen police officers watched on.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meanwhile, campaigners unveiled a billboard on Westminster Bridge Road, listing more than 3,000 names of people who have died in police custody, prisons, immigration detention centres and in racist attacks in the UK, as well as those who have died as a result of coronavirus.