The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with a brief but poignant ceremonial tribute from the military – executed with precision despite social distancing.

Soldiers from the Welsh Guards, who a few weeks ago were manning Covid-19 test centres, staged the unique event in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as the head of state made her first official public appearance since the lockdown was imposed.

The traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony, which normally features hundreds of servicemen and women and thousands of spectators, was ruled out because of the threat of coronavirus.

Guardsmen keep social distance at Windsor Castle (Toby Melville/PA)

But the Household Division – made up of the British’s Army’s most prestigious regiments – has a close affinity with the Queen and was keen to mark the milestone with a ceremony dubbed mini-Trooping.

Lance Corporal Chusa Siwale, 29, originally from Zambia, had a central role in the ceremony which was created by Garrison Sergeant Major Warrant Officer Class 1 Andrew Stokes.

The guardsman, whose regiment is part of the Household Division, said it was a “huge privilege” to be given the key role performing the Drummer’s Call, during a “very difficult” time for the country.

The event is the Queen’s first official public appearance since the lockdown was imposed (Toby Melville/PA)

He said: “Only four weeks ago I was involved with testing key workers for Covid-19 as part of the Welsh Guards’ contribution to the battle against the virus; now I am on parade performing in front of Her Majesty.

“This is a very proud day for me.”

As the Queen arrived in Windsor Castle’s quadrangle the ceremony began when she took her place on a dais and the royal salute was given by the troops and the national anthem was played.

Members of the Household Division adhered to social distancing rules throughout the ceremony (Toby Melville/PA)

An event like this marking the sovereign’s birthday has not been staged at Windsor since 1895, when a ceremony was held in honour of Queen Victoria.

Normally guardsmen stand shoulder-to-shoulder during drills or when formed up on the parade ground, allowing them to maintain “dressing” – staying in line with one another.

But in keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, they stood 2.2 metres apart, measured by three turns of the garrison sergeant major’s pace stick.