Efforts to get the country shopping again and contrasting concerns about easing social distancing head the nation’s papers.

The Guardian leads on a warning from the World Health Organisation to Boris Johnson not to lift lockdown until the Government’s contact tracing system works.

Guardian front page, Monday 15 June 2020: Don't lift lockdown until contact tracing works, WHO tells Johnson pic.twitter.com/Jiih7xqfWh — The Guardian (@guardian) June 14, 2020

The Independent also leads on a cautionary note in saying Government ministers could overrule scientists on the easing of social distancing.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT: Ministers could overrule scientists on distancing #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/igOmfyBuID — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror urges people to help the retail sector record, with a front page headline of “Shop for Britain”, a theme also taken up by the i and the Daily Express.

Monday's front page: High streets sparking back to life as shops reopen#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Acg9OZZxWv — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 14, 2020

And the Daily Star flags the return to shops as “Manic Monday”.

The Times says a forecast VAT reduction might be used to tempt people back to the shops.

The Times 15/6/20 Milliner Leanne Fredrick prepares one of her hats, modelled by her daughter Elliana, for the social media fundraiser 'Royal Ascot at Home' which will run from 16th to 20th June. Photo : Anna Watson/Alamy#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/iaM1iIGyTy — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 14, 2020

But the Financial Times says more than a million people have missed out on the Government’s coronavirus support schemes.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday June 15 https://t.co/YtGSQmT4xQ pic.twitter.com/kphrh7fscZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 14, 2020

The closure of schools during lockdown has sparked fears of a child obesity crisis, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Telegraph takes up the issue of removing historic statues by leading with Boris Johnson’s quote: “We can’t photoshop our history.”

And Metro leads on the Black Lives Matter protester who rescued a far right protester in London on Saturday.