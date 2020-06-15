MP Amy Callaghan has pledged to come back “stronger, fitter and more determined than ever” after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The SNP politician was elected to the House of Commons in December after ousting the then Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson from her East Dunbartonshire seat.

SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has sent her good wishes to the 28-year-old – who has previously fought cancer.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted she was “sending lots of love and strength to @AmyCallaghanSNP and her family, and wishing her the speediest possible recovery”.

Statement from the Office of Amy Callaghan MP: On Wednesday, Amy was found collapsed at home suffering a brain haemorrhage. She was admitted for emergency neurosurgery and is in recovery. Our thoughts are with Amy & her family. We ask their privacy is respected. pic.twitter.com/4cMXVxMwMO — Amy Callaghan MP (@AmyCallaghanSNP) June 15, 2020

Ms Callaghan was rushed to hospital on June 10 after being found at home by her partner.

Her brain haemorrhage was said to be “related to a previously manageable medical condition”, a statement from her office said

She underwent emergency neurosurgery after “imminent risk to life was identified” but is now stable in hospital.

The statement said Ms Callaghan “wishes to put on record her enormous love and gratitude to all involved in her care – the first response and ambulance crew, accident and emergency staff, the neurological surgeons and the wonderful nursing team – who have all played a role in, undoubtedly, saving her life”.

It added: “Amy is in good spirits and able to communicate well with family. She has been overwhelmed with the messages of support and kindness which are a huge source of encouragement.

“She has made great progress thus far but is under no illusion of the seriousness of her condition and the rehabilitation that will follow.

“As she always has done throughout her life, she will continue to fight. She is determined to overcome what barriers, if any, may now arise as a result of this incident.

“She wants to make clear that her constituency work will continue: her office is still open for all those who require help and support.”

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon (centre) with Amy Callaghan (left) in the run up to last year’s general election (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Callaghan will need a “period of required rest and recovery”, it continued, but stated it was the “the privilege of her life” to have been elected in December.

“There is absolutely no doubt that Amy will come back stronger, fitter and more determined than ever to continue in that role and serve, to the best of her ability, the people of her constituency.”

A spokesman for the MP added: “On Wednesday, Amy Callaghan was found collapsed at home suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

“She was admitted to hospital for emergency neurosurgery and is now beginning the process of recovery.

“Amy and her family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to our NHS staff for their excellent care and support.

“All our thoughts are with Amy and her family at this time. We would ask that people please respect their privacy as she recovers.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP said: “My thoughts and best wishes are with Amy and her family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I wish Amy a full and speedy recovery from everyone in the SNP, and would ask that people please respect her family’s privacy now and in the weeks to come.”