A Scottish airport is encouraging travellers to “flysafe” as staff prepare for the return of travel with new measures in place.

New signs at Edinburgh Airport will explain where people need to go in a colour-coded one-way system set up to maintain social distancing throughout.

Protective screens have been installed at check-in, security and arrivals, while staff will wear face coverings and personal protective equipment (PPE) in “passenger-facing areas”.

A passenger wearing a protective face mask washes her hands before entering the airport (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport chief executive, said: “We know how important it is to provide passengers with reassurance and confidence as they look to return to travel and we’ve spent a lot of time looking at how we do that by making improvements to our operation.

“The steps we have taken will allow people to get moving safely and reopen our economy by providing that connectivity that our airlines are rebuilding.

“We all have a part to play in this recovery and we must make sure we do that by encouraging people to flysafe.”

Passengers follow the one-way system through the airport (Jane Barlow/PA)

In an average summer season, around 45,000 to 50,000 passengers would pass through the airport every day to catch any one of 300 flights.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, there are only 300 passengers and six or seven flights this summer.

As part of the “let’s all flysafe” campaign, a list of general rules for travellers to follow have been introduced including asking passengers who feel unwell not to risk going to the airport.

Check-in staff wear protective face masks at Edinburgh Airport (Jane Barlow/PA)

The airport will have enhanced cleaning schedules with new fogging machines to help disinfect trolleys and wheelchairs.

For those who do travel, security trays will be regularly deep-cleaned with “anti-viral trays” being introduced.

The airport is also trialling temperature-checking technology for passengers departing from Edinburgh with hand sanitising stations installed inside and outside.

Staff carry out trials of new thermal imaging technology (Jane Barlow/PA)

Adam Wilson, airport operations director, said: “Although we never want to see a near-empty airport, we’ve utilised the time to closely look at the terminal and surrounding areas and come up with a plan to protect everyone as much as possible.

“We know the layout is different and we know it will take time to adapt to it but we believe the campaign and measures are the right thing for our airport and our passengers.

“We’re effectively welcoming people into our home and these changes are our way of providing them with confidence and reassurance, letting them know we care about and them and their journeys.

“We’ll continue to evaluate our approach as we go forward, and we encourage people to provide feedback and help us all flysafe.”