Rainbows and lightning were caught simultaneously in a “powerful” weather phenomenon on Saturday.
Social media users have posted unusual photos of rainbows and lightning occurring at the same time as the UK experienced thundery showers.
Matt Lougher spotted the rainbow and lightning over Coventry, and described the sight as “powerful stuff”.
James Mobbs, who spotted the phenomenon over Warwickshire on Saturday night, said it was “quite a spectacle”.
A spokesman for the Met Office said the rainbows and lighting occurred “simply because enough direct sun managed to hit the rainfall during a thunderstorm to create a partial rainbow”.
The spokesman added: “There are thundery showers forecast in parts of the UK through this week.”