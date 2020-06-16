Brexit is back on the front pages on Tuesday, along with a range of other topics including schools and racial inequalities.

The Financial Times says Boris Johnson and the EU have pledged a revival in talks to seal a post-Brexit deal.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 16 June https://t.co/3f2A5HWgax pic.twitter.com/5ovaKDus9L — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 15, 2020

And the Daily Express says Mr Johnson has vowed there will be a Brexit deal by July.

The Daily Telegraph leads with William Hague saying the lockdown has been a “disaster for society”.

And the Daily Mail splashes with a story on claims of a ‘cash for favours’ case involving Tory minister Robert Jenrick and a property tycoon.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror backs footballer Marcus Rashford, in no uncertain terms, in his call for Mr Johnson to reverse the Government’s decision not to extend free school meals during the summer holidays, calling it a battle of “hero versus a zero”.

The Times says children are missing out on education during the coronavirus crisis, with an average of just two-and-a-half hours a day spent on schooling during the lockdown, according to The Times.

The Times 16/6/20 A customer wearing protective gloves tries on sunglasses as a member of staff looks inside Selfridges department store on Oxford Street, London. Photo : Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/v3g3wjkUYu — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 15, 2020

The Guardian leads with a story saying the Downing Street adviser who is setting up the Government commission on racial inequalities has denied institutional racism exists.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 16 June 2020: Policy chief setting up race inquiry 'denies institutional racism exists' pic.twitter.com/qH0OkfygZX — The Guardian (@guardian) June 15, 2020

While The Independent reports on calls for more decisive action on inequality in asking: “Does Britain need yet another race review?”

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Does Britain need yet another race review? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QEC8AKKPGX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 15, 2020

Metro and the i report on crowds flocking to shops on Monday.

I: Retail therapy aids stricken UK economy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qRk6s1kgOl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 15, 2020

And the Daily Star says there could be as many as 36 alien races in our galaxy.